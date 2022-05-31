NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, May 30, the Jefferson Parish East Bank Consolidated Fire Department began investigating a fire at a local Walmart.

According to Jefferson Parish government officials, the fire broke out around 9:44 p.m. on Monday night.

The cause is under investigation and is unknown at this time.

Reports show no one was hurt.

ATF, JPSO, and the Jefferson Parish Arson Division are investigating the incident.

There was a second fire reported this morning which was an electrical issue due to water on the ground from the fire yesterday. The store is closed.