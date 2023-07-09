KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Fire Department (KFD) responded to an active fire at a Sonic Drive-In in Kenner on Sunday, July 9.

Officials from KFD said they received a call at 2:07 p.m. reporting a fire at the Sonic Drive-In in the 2300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a griddle on fire. Firefighters then moved the griddle from its location and extinguished the fire.

A spokesman for KFD said damage was minimal and the Jefferson Parish Health Unit was called to inspect the restaurant before reopening it.

