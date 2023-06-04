COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Covington Walmart is closed after a fire broke out in the store on Sunday, June 4.

Firefighters say it happened just before 8:30 p.m. while the store was open and operating.

One witness told WGNO a teenager had a lighter in the automotive section, which they believe caused the fire that may have spread to three aisles.

Employees and shoppers were evacuated from the store.

Check out video footage from the scene:

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire. There is no word on when the store will reopen.

