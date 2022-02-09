NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating what caused a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in New Orleans East on Wednesday evening.

The NOFD got a call at 7 p.m. and responded to the Carmel Brook Apartments along the Interstate 10 Service Road.

Firefighters said it appeared the blaze started in the kitchen of one of the apartments.

Three people in the apartment escaped unharmed.

This is the second time in two weeks that there has been a fire at this same apartment complex.