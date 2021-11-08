DOTD: Filming forces road closure on Chef Menteur

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the closure of the eastbound right lane of Chef Menteur Highway (US Highway 90) between Ridgeway Boulevard and San Giorgio Street.

According to a media release sent on Monday morning, the closure is due to filming in the area and in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on the day.

Police are on-site and the DOTD asks motorists to drive with caution through the site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.