NOPD: Fight breaks out in school bus causing the bus to crash into a Taxi

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Josephine streets.

According to police, the incident was first reported at about 8:35 a.m.

Initial reports show a bus driver reportedly attempted to break up a fight between students when the bus struck the rear of an SUV taxi. The impact then reportedly caused the taxi to move forward and strike the rear of a third vehicle, which left the scene.

A total of 20 students were reported to be on the school bus at the time of the crash. Of these, two reported non-critical injuries. Five students in total were transported from the scene by private conveyance. The remaining students were transported to school on the bus. No injuries were reported from the taxi.

The driver of the school bus faces citations for failure to maintain reasonable vigilance and for no proof of insurance.