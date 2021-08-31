Fiery crash kills two, critically injures another on Elysian Fields Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported fatal crash involving a single vehicle in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The incident left two people dead and a third critically injured.

After an initial investigation, Fifth District officers determined that a Nissan Sentra was traveling south on Elysian Fields Avenue when it veered off the roadway and hit a tree in the neutral ground causing the car to burst into flames as it came to a stop in the left lane.

One man was ejected from the vehicle and declared deceased at the scene. A second male victim was transported from the scene via EMS to a hospital, where he was later declared deceased. A third victim – an adult female – was also transported to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will officially identify the victims in this incident upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation can call the NOPD at 504-658-6205.