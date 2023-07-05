BUSH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash in the Bush area that claimed the lives of two people on Tuesday, July 4.

According to deputies, around 7:45 p.m. they received a call reporting that a vehicle had crashed into the trees on Isabel Swamp Road near Highway 40 and was on fire.

Through investigation, detectives learned the vehicle was heading south on the road when, for reasons unknown, it ran off the road and into the tree line.

Detectives discovered the bodies of two people inside the vehicle. EMS pronounced them dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time as the crash remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories