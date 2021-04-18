Fiancé of missing boater gives update on Sunday’s search for remaining Seacor Power crewmen lost at sea

Marion Cuyler, fiancée of missing crew member Chaz Morales, talks to reporters at a fire station where family members of 12 people missing from a capsized oil industry vessel have been gathering, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Port Fourchon, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PORT FOURCHON, La. — WGNO’s Anna McAllister spoke briefly with the fiancé of missing Slidell man Chaz Morales on Sunday morning.

A day after rescue efforts were halted due to severe weather, Marion Cuyler said U.S. Navy Seal dive teams are looking for the remaining nine crewmen still missing since the Seacor Power commercial lift boat first capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon, La., on Tuesday afternoon.

“They couldn’t dive last night, seas were not favorable,” Cuyler told WGNO. “They were on the dive boat at 9:50 this morning headed to the vessel. Going to continue on level 3.”

According to McAllister, another press briefing will be held tonight at 8 p.m. at the fire station in Cut Off.