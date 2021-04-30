Festing in Place. And Feasting in place: the menu to get you into the groove

Caluda's King Cakes serves up Crawfish Monica, Crawfish Strudel and Mango Freeze

HARRAHAN, La – In place of Jazz Fest, there’s Festing in Place.

You can listen on the radio.

It will sound the same, sort of.

You can listen on WWOZ by just clicking right here.

As for the taste of Jazz Fest, the menu will look familiar, too.

WGNO’s Bill Wood knows where you can find some of the food of the fest.

Your favorites are on the menu.

Crawfish Monica.

Crawfish Strudel.

Bread Pudding.

Even Mango Freeze.

It’s on the menu and at the pop-up cafe set up by the Caluda’s King Cake family dynasty.

That’s John Caluda, the king.

And Josh Caluda, the crown prince.

John and Josh are father and son.

They’re legends in the New Orleans king cake business.

And the Caludas have a history at Jazz Fest.

They’re always there serving their signature dishes.

This year, because of the pandemic, there’s no fest.

But there’s a feast.

To order, just click right here, please.

To find out more about Caluda’s King Cakes and their Jazz Fest menu, just click right here please.