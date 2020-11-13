FEMA webinars offering guidance to storm victims

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you been affected by any of the storms that made their way into Louisiana this year?

If so, FEMA wants to help you through various webinars.

The FEMA Community Education and Outreach is providing free webinars to help storm victims recovery.

Whether you are a homeowner, renter or business owner, FEMA webinars will cover a variety of topics including:

FEMA disaster assistance

FEMA Housing Mission

U.S. Small Business Administration loans

Flood mitigation techniques

Wind mitigation techniques

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)

Substantial Damage findings

Increased Cost of Compliance for policyholders

If you are interested in attending any of these webinars, visit FEMA Connect Solutions for more information.