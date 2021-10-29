FEMA extends deadline for Hurricane Ida assistance

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline to apply for Hurricane Ida assistance to Monday, November 29, 2021.

Jefferson Parish residents who were affected by Hurricane Ida are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance as soon as possible. Assistance can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses, and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Individuals can also visit one of the two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) set up in Jefferson Parish to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person.

Locations include:

Alario Center*:

Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego, LA 70094

Grand Isle Multiplex:

Daily from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

3101 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA 70358