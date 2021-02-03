FEMA encourages Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Zeta to apply for disaster assistance ASAP



BATON ROUGE, La. — Homeowners and renters who suffered damage from Hurricane Zeta in Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and Terrebonne parishes should register with FEMA and apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible.

Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the hurricane.

CLICK HERE for FEMA registration information – Hurricane Zeta

These parishes were designated eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program under the Major Disaster Declaration signed by President Trump for damage and losses suffered from Hurricane Zeta between Oct. 26 and 29, 2020.

The deadline to register for assistance for Hurricane Zeta is March 15, 2021.

Register with FEMA by:

Going online at disasterassistance.gov.

Downloading the FEMA app.

Calling the helpline: 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

The following parishes are approved by FEMA for Public Assistance:

Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and St. Charles Parishes for Public Assistance for debris removal.

Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.