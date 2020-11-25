FEMA deadline Friday to seek aid after Hurricane Laura

CORRECTS DATE TO OCT. 8, 2020 – Debris from Hurricane Laura is piled up in Bell City, La. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, as Hurricane Delta approached the Gulf Coast. Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane less than two months ago braced for another hit as Hurricane Delta steamed north through the Gulf on Thursday after swiping Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Renters and homeowners in parishes eligible for assistance after Hurricane Laura have until Friday to register for help.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in a news release Wednesday, said federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property.

FEMA says grants also may be available to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, childcare, funeral, and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs, and cleanup.

For more information or to register for assistance call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit www.disasterassistance.gov.