Fee-waived pet adoptions in memory of Betty White’s 100th Birthday!

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The beloved Betty White passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday. White is remembered for her humor, talent, and much more.

Betty White had a passion for helping animals.

On Monday, January 17th, Northshore Humane Society will kick off a week-long fee-waived adoption event in memory of Betty White and her love for animals.

Fees for the first 100 animals adopted during Betty White’s birthday week will be sponsored by an anonymous donor in memory of rescue dog Jeaux Hayes, who was taken unexpectedly from his family at the young age of six.

The event will take place Monday, January 17th through Friday, January 21 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or Saturday, January 22, from 8:30 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the Northshore Humane Society website or stop by anytime during the week to tour the animals available on-site

NHS Director of Operations, Alexandra Coogan, urges people not to wait to take advantage of this offer.

“Fees will be waived for the first 100 animals adopted, whether they are a puppy, an adult dog, kitten, or cat. Our goal is to get as many animals out of the shelter and into loving, forever homes,” she added.

All pets are up-to-date on vaccinations, spay/neutered and microchipped.

Adopters may be required to purchase parish tags and/or prevention.

Northshore Humane Society is located at 20384 Harrison Avenue in Covington.