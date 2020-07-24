Feds indict former Shreveport city employee in $400K fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal grand jury in Louisiana has accused a former city worker and a second man of using city fuel cards 3,800 times to steal $400,000 worth of gasoline.

Online court records show former Shreveport public works employee Tory Deshawn Jackson and 30-year-old Jawaski L. Johnson were indicted Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Jackson would use the fuel cards and associated ID numbers for bulk purchases at various gas stations, and Johnson would fill 500-gallon tanks which he brought on a trailer.

The indictment alleges that Johnson would sell the gas at a cut rate, dividing the money with Jackson and others.