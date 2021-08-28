Federal agencies mobilize as Hurricane Ida closes in on Louisiana Coast

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WGNO) — With Hurricane Ida gaining momentum in the Gulf of Mexico as it currently barrels toward the southern coast of Louisiana, several federal agencies are ready to respond to emergency calls for support.

“FEMA headquarters and regional operation centers are activated around the clock,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “We’ve pre-positioned equipment and supplies throughout the states to ensure resources are in place.

“Our federal partners join us on the ground supporting the response to this dangerous hurricane,” she said. “This is the heartbeat of the federal family that has come together to support the people of Louisiana. I urge residents in the storm’s path to prepare now for significant impacts.”

President Joe Biden approved emergency disaster declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of the storm’s landfall. These declarations help FEMA to respond rapidly and efficiently when states and individuals need aid after a disaster.

According to a report from FEMA, more than 2,000 FEMA employees are deployed to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, including seven FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams in Louisiana and Mississippi.

In addition, FEMA reports that 13 Urban Search and Rescue teams are deployed, as well as 100 ambulances and emergency medical service providers for post-storm evacuation support, as needed. Mobile Emergency Response Support is deployed for temporary mobile communications in Louisiana and Mississippi.