February is a month of champions for Brother Martin

NEW ORLEANS -- Brother Martin High School is enjoying a month of championships.

Students, faculty, and family packed the Conlin Gymnasuim today (Feb. 19) to recognize the wrestlers and cheerleaders, who both won titles this month.

The Crusader wrestling team won the state title over the weekend at the championships in Bossier City. It was the school's third state championship in a row and 20th overall.

"There was a lot of nerves going into those last couple of hours--and the whole weekend for that matter--because we knew we had some formidable opponents that were going to bring some heat," says Brother Martin Head Wrestling Coach Andrew Nicola.

Two Brother Martin wrestlers also won individual titles: Connor Hoffman in the 132-pound weight class and Alex Duncan in the 145-pound weight class.

The cheerleaders won their title earlier in the month in Orlando at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship. This was the first national title for the squad.

"We've been trying since I was a sophomore in high school to get the national championship home to Elysian Fields," says Brother Martin Cheer Coach Jessica Fresina. "So, the fact that we finally made that come true is like a dream."

Fresina was a cheerleader for Brother Martin when she was high school.

The cheerleaders don't have a lot of time to celebrate their championship. Tryouts for next year start in just two weeks.