Feb. 28 deadline for Louisiana superintendent applications

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top public school board has set a Feb. 28 deadline for anyone who wants to apply to be the state’s next superintendent of education.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education published an information packet online for interested applicants and hired a firm to help with the search.

Longtime Superintendent of Education John White is stepping down from the job March 11. The search committee hopes to recommend one to three applicants to the full board for consideration to be superintendent.

Leaders of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Educations have said they hope to hire a new superintendent before Louisiana’s regular legislative session ends in early June. It will take a two-thirds vote of the 11-member board to appoint a superintendent.