Fatal off-road accident in Poydras claims life of 16-year-old male

CHALMATTE, La. — A fatal crash involving two off-road motorized vehicles claimed the life of a teenager this weekend in Poydras.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Sheriff James Pohlmann said deputies responded to a call for service following an accident involving a four-wheeler and a dirt bike along the Mississippi River levee near the 7500 block of Saro Lane.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male unconscious and suffering from injuries he sustained when the dirt bike he was riding collided with a four-wheeler driven by a 13-year-old male.

During the investigation, deputies learned a group of teens had been riding motorized vehicles along the levee when the two teens crashed into each other.

The 16-year-old was transported to University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the 13-year-old was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was released.

“We are saddened for this family to have lost a loved one in this way, especially at such a young age,” said Pohlmann. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time.”

The investigation is ongoing.