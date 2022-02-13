NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department reported a deadly fire that occurred in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue before 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

NOFD fire crews responded to the call at 7:55 a.m. and when they arrived at the two-story, wood-framed home at 1305 just four minutes later they found smoke and flames exiting the house.

A second alarm was signaled at 8:03 a.m. as firefighters were working to enter the home after an initial report claimed the house was occupied and a person was possibly trapped inside.

According to the report, the fire escalated quickly forcing crews to retreat from the house and begin defensive fire operations as the blaze began to burn through the roof. A third alarm was called at 8:40 a.m.

Once the fire was brought under control at 9:43 a.m., crews searched the home but unfortunately found the body of a 65-year-old woman who the NOFD said had succumbed to the hazardous conditions of the fire.

In total, 22 NOFD units carrying 48 personnel were deployed. The New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, Entergy Gas & Electric and the New Orleans Police Department all assisted at the scene.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

By the Numbers

911 Call Received: 7:55 a.m.

1st Alarm: 7:56 a.m.

On Scene: 7:59 a.m.

2nd Alarm: 8:03 a.m.

3rd Alarm: 8:40 a.m.

Under Control: 9:43 a.m.

NOFD Personnel: 48

NOFD Units: 22

Cause: Under Investigation

Injuries: 1 Fatality