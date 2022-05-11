NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal crash on Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road just before midnight on Tuesday.

According to the report, Seventh District officers began investigating the incident in New Orleans East after receiving a call at 11:41 p.m.

A witness saw an unknown male suffering from injuries on Chef Menteur and quickly alerted officers.

Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.