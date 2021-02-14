Fatal crash claims life of unrestrained driver in St. Tammany

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — On Saturday, shortly before 11 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash on LA 435 east of LA 36 in St. Tammany Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Dustin A. Dykes of Bush.

The initial investigation revealed that Dykes was traveling eastbound on LA 435 in a 2008 Toyota Tundra as he entered a left curve in the roadway.

For reasons still under investigation, Dyke’s vehicle exited the roadway to the right where it impacted an embankment for a private driveway. The vehicle became airborne and impacted a utility pole.

Dykes was unrestrained during the crash and died on the scene due to injuries he sustained. Speed is suspected to be a factor leading to the crash and impairment is not suspected at this time.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Dykes for scientific analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

This is the sixth fatal crash Troop L has investigated since the beginning of 2021 and the fifth fatality that can be attributed to lack of restraint use.