Fatal accident: Boat sank; driver wasn’t wearing a life vest

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a boater who wasn’t wearing a life vest died after his 15-foot boat went down.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday that the body of 59-year-old Leonard Williams of Baton Rouge, was recovered Saturday from Cross Bayou in Iberville Parish.

Enforcement spokesman Adam Einck says in a news release that Williams’ two passengers were wearing life vests and were rescued by good Samaritans in another vessel when their boat sank on Saturday.

He says Williams went down and never resurfaced. Iberville Parish sheriff’s deputies found his body.