Fat Boy’s Pizza expands across Louisiana

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Do you dare to expand your appetite and take the Fat Boy’s 2ft pizza slice challenge?

Mandeville residents will soon have a chance to take on a new challenge, or enjoy some pizza early next year.

The 30-inch pizza will land at The Shops at 1200 West, located at 1200 West Causeway Approach in Mandeville.

This location will be the second on the Northshore.

The company is looking to expand outside of Metairie, Baton Rouge and Covington.

“We have enjoyed a great community response at each new location and we expect that to continue,” Fat Boy’s Pizza owner Gabe Corchiani said.

The Fat Boy’s Pizza Truck will set up at the The Shops at 1200 West periodically until the location opens in 2022.

Fat Boy’s Pizza’s new locations in the French Quarter and Hattiesburg are expected to open later this summer.