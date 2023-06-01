You have to wait. And wait. And wait to play pickleball at City Park

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They’re holding court.

Out on the court.

But it’s no longer tennis anyone?

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood notices this game puts players predictably in a pickle.

They’re in a pickle.

But they’re having a ball.

What they’re playing is pickleball.

It’s the fastest-growing sport in al America.

So fast, at City Park in New Orleans, you have to get on a waiting list.

To then, get on a waiting list.

To have any kind of hope of getting a court to play.

It’s part ping pong.

A little bit of badminton.

It’s played on a down-sized tennis court.

As for the funny name?

Well, pickleball was named for a dog.

A dog named Pickles who belonged to a dad from the state of Washington.

Back in the summer of 1965, the dad’s kids were so bored, he had to come up with something for them to do.

That something is now, pickleball.