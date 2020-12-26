Fans celebrate as Saints clench NFC South title

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints march over the Minnesota Vikings winning 52 to 33.

Many Saints fans got the best gift for Christmas; a ticket to watch the black and gold soar to victory.

Brandon Matherne said, “We’re excited. This is the first time I’ve ever been to a game on Christmas Day.”

“It feels good to be back in the Dome. It’s been a while and it feels good to be back finally.” said Connor Ward.

Vikings fans were also thrilled to be in the Dome. The Ngyuen family hoped for an upset to mark their mom’s first game.

“The Vikings could win the game for my gift,” said Mai Ngyuen.

That dream and potential gift were crushed for Vikings fans and despite the holiday, today’s game reignited a house divided rivalry.

Carmann Matherne said, “I was there in Minnesota when the Saints lost during the Minneapolis miracle and the game before that. Dear God, I’m hoping for revenge. I need this!! I need this game!” Matherne jokingly said a win over the Vikings would be a better gift than what her fiance gave her.

Saints fans are optimistic about the rest of the season and believe the team is heading straight to the Super Bowl.