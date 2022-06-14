IRISH BAYOU (WGNO)— Ever dream of owning a castle? Well, now you can for $500,000. The famous “Little White Castle” known as “Fisherman’s Castle” on Irish Bayou is now up for sale.

Realtors told WGNO that currently they are renovating “The Little White Castle” after a bad storm a few weeks ago. They say the heavy winds blew off one of the towers, there were leaks, so now they are fixing the shingles and framing, and patching the roof to fix the roof damage.

In recent years the castle has shown signs of aging with damage, so it is being renovated.

The “Little White Castle” is currently for sale with the camp across the street, and the adjacent lot— all for $500,000.

The Castle is located off I-10 heading to Slidell in Irish Bayou.

3262 Ridgeway which is the Castle and Camp is 50 X120. The lot next to the Castle is located at 3256 Ridgeway and is 50 X120.

The camp is 2 bedroom, one bath with a full kitchen and a living room and is located across from the Castle.

The Castle has a full kitchen, two rooms, 1 full bath, and 2 half baths.

Simon Villemarette built the castle back in 1981 to look like a 14th-century chateau. Villemarette built it for the World’s Fair in anticipation of tourists wanting to visit it. Decades and a few owners later, this 942-square foot castle is still a point of interest.

In recent years the castle has received storm damage, it is aging, and it was sold to new owners. The new owners have owned it since 2015 and are now putting it up on the market.

For more information: email Scott Johnston at Svjincorp@icloud.com