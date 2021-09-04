Family Services sets up phone line to help locate Hurricane Ida survivors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced the launch of a a phone line program called “Connect” to allow people a way to locate family members and friends who evacuated during Hurricane Ida.

The “Connect” phone number is (225) 342-2727.

Alternatively, DCFS says families can fill out a form online to reach out to those missing who may be in state congregate shelters. That form can be found at the website link here.

Individuals looking for people evacuated from one of the following seven nursing homes should call 211, which is coordinating with the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Aging and Adult Services to connect families:

River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish