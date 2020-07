NEW ORLEANS— Crawfish king Al Scramuzza is in stable condition in ICU, fighting COVID-19. Scramuzza’s granddaughter Ashley Warren. asked for prayers for Al in a social media post this weekend.

A family spokesperson said that both Al and his longtime parter Lorraine Collette tested positive 2 weeks ago. Collette is currently in respiratory rehab, but Scramuzza remains in a local hospital.

WGNO visited Scramuzza in March of this year to talk about his storied career and famous commercials: