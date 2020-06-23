Family questions lack of hate crime charge in stabbing

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The family of a Louisiana man who was stabbed over the weekend is calling the assault a hate crime, but police say there’s no evidence to support that.

Lafayette police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said 18-year-old Holden White was stabbed in the neck and wrists Saturday and remained in critical condition Monday.

Chase Seneca was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. White’s family believe White was targeted because he was gay. Griffin said nothing in the case indicates the incident was a hate crime.

Griffin said Seneca and White got into an argument and Seneca stabbed White in the neck.