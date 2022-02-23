JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Shocked and distraught, the family of 34-year-old Daniel Vallee wants answers after he was shot dead by police last week in Marrero.



“His body was filled with bullets. They completely just destroyed a human being,” said Michael Asuncion, Daniel Vallee’s cousin.

On Wednesday, February 16, Jefferson Parish deputies responded to a noise complaint on the 500 block of Wilson Street.

When they arrived, they found Vallee sitting in a car outside of a known drug house. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vallee locked the car doors and refused to cooperate. About 15 minutes later, Vallee dropped his hands onto his steering wheel, hitting his horn, and that’s when two deputies shot.

“Their perception was that their life was in danger at that point in time. Unfortunately, the use of force in this situation was not justified,” said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.



JPSO arrested former deputies 29-year-old Isaac Hughes and 35-year-old Johnathan Louis for manslaughter.



“Manslaughter seems a little light but it’s nice seeing that they are doing something,” said Asuncion.

Asuncion says Vallee didn’t get out of the car because of a prior experience with JPSO.

“He was hit, he was — you know — they struck him. He had problems with them before that was the only reason he didn’t want to get out of the vehicle,” said Asuncion.

Vallee’s shooting is the first officer-involved shooting to be captured on body cameras by JPSO deputies.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto has not said when that footage will be released, but Vallee’s family says their desperate to know what really happened.

“We just want honesty, truth, and transparency,” said Asuncion.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Vallee’s family. Click here to donate.