NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A judge is setting the rules for the upcoming trial of four teenagers accused of carjacking and killing 73-year old Linda Frickey.

It is important for the family of Linda Frickey to be in court no matter how painful.

“Now you are going to bring tears to my eyes. She was my mom. She did everything for me, no matter what,” Linda Frickey’s son Darrell Dufrene said.

Now no matter what they are fighting for justice after Frickey, the grandmother of 4, was carjacked and then dragged several blocks killing her in Mid-City last March.

“This was not a random carjacking. This was a heinous carjacking. They did things they should have never done,” Jinny Lynn Griffin, Linda Frickey’s sister said.

The 4 teens accused and now headed to a trial by jury are John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Marquel Curtis. They have all plead not guility, and will be tried as adults together. They all face second degree murder.

“I know it is hard, unfortunately this is what they chose. They are old enough to make a choice, and they chose this,” Griffin said.

When the trial begins, DNA evidence and photographic evidence will be used in the trial.

“I am so happy they are allowing it,” Griffin said.