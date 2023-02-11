METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Krewe of MadHatters rounded out a weekend of music, parades and fun at Jefferson Parish Family Gras.

This year’s MadHatter, Vince Vance, performed Friday. Saturday, crowds gathered for Rick Springfield.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was the grand marshal. He was accompanied by members of the USS Louisiana.

Paradegoers said, they enjoyed the family friendly atmosphere and Mardi Gras traditions.

