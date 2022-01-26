METAIRIE (WGNO)— After a year off the stage is now being set for the return of Family Gras and the Jefferson Parish parades.

“We know people are excited and they are ready. They are ready to get out and celebrate,” Violet Peters, President of Jefferson Parish Convention & Visitor’s Bureau said.

And this year’s line-up is sure not to disappoint with chart-toppers like Anne Wilson from Heart, Amanda Shaw, Sister Sledge, Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, and showstopper Marie Osmond.

“She’s bringing her big show with her. I expect big costume changes,” Peters said.

This year Family Gras will return to the neutral ground at Causeway and Veterans near Lakeside Mall, where the parades will roll by. This year they will begin and end in a different direction. The past few years Family Gras was held at Clearview Mall.

“This year Clearview has construction going on in its parking lot,” she said.

Parade favorites like the Krewe of Excalibur and the Krewe of Argus will return and there’s a new parade rolling called the Krewe of Symphony.

“There’s a lot of buzz about Metairie and Mardi Gras. The parades become center stage. We believe Family Gras is a support to our parades, the icing on the king cake,” she said.

And one of the best parts of Jefferson Parish’s Mardi Gras is that it truly is a family affair.

“Getting families out to enjoy themselves, now all we got to do is pray for good weather,” she said.

Family Gras is big business for Jefferson Parish. In fact, economic reports show that Family Gras brings in approximately $7.6 million in new revenue for Jefferson Parish.

Family Gras will take place February 18th, 19th, and 20th.

For more information about Jefferson Parish parades and Family Gras, click HERE.