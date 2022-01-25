NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Wednesday, January 26, the highly-anticipated Family Gras concert line-up will be announced.

Councilwoman Jennifer VanVrancken and Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO and President Violet Peters will unveil the names and photos of the 2022 artists performing at Family Gras.

The 3-day festival of concerts and carnival will return to its original site February 18 – 20 at Mardi Gras Plaza across from Lakeside Mall.

The line-up will feature Billboard Magazine chart-toppers and Grammy-nominated artists.

“This is one of the only festivals in the world with music for every age, featuring every genre mixed in with the pageantry of carnival.” Visitors Bureau CEO and President Violet Peters