Family Gras 2022 is back!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday, December 16, Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken and Jefferson Convention & Visitors’ Bureau President Violet Peters announced the return of Metairie Mardi Gras!

Along with the return, Family Gras Moves to Mardi Gras Plaza for 2022.

The announcement was made in a gathering of Carnival captains meeting about the future of Mardi Gras

after a year of uncertainty due to COVID-19 and with many large-scale construction projects still underway both along the parade route’s Severn Avenue corridor and at Clearview City Center.

“Our world changed overnight, but now it’s time to get back to normal,” said Councilwoman Van Vrancken. “It’s important for our culture, our economy, and who we are as a community. Mardi Gras is part of our DNA.”

Family Gras’ popular three-day concert series takes the stage at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18th until

Sunday, February 20th when the Krewe of Atlas arrives.

The Family Gras 2022 concert lineup featuring local and national artists will be revealed in mid-January.

“People come from across the globe to enjoy the Family Gras concert series and our parades,” said Violet

Peters. “As a tourism bureau, we use this event to stimulate interest in visiting Jefferson Parish throughout the year. Family Gras also helps brand our Carnival experience as a family-fun event for people of all ages.”

To learn more about the event visit the Jefferson Parish website.