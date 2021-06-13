Family, friends gather to remember 60-year-old stabbed in fatal carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — People gathered in Congo Square in Armstrong Park to remember Portia Pollock.

The 60-year-old was stabbed outside her home on North Dorgenois on Tuesday morning during a fatal carjacking.

The New Orleans Police Department have identified 47-year-old Bryan Andry as the killer.

Andry was arrested after four days on the run.

He was out on reduced bail on two armed robbery charges from 2020.

A spokesperson for Judge Angel Harris, who reduced his bond, said she did so to allow him drug treatment.

Get more on the story, including statements from the family, on WGNO News at 10 p.m.