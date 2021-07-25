Family argument turns fatal in New Orleans East, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a murder in the 7400 block of Crestmont Road on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:26 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to shooting in New Orleans East. Upon arrival, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Another male victim, 23, was also hospitalized with a gunshot wound of his own.

According to the report, the two victims were father and son. The two were arguing and it escalated into gunfire.

No additional details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and release an official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.