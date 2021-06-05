Families unite in rally to end gun violence in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday morning, families and local leaders came together for the “Let Me Live” march in New Orleans East.

Families who have lost loved ones to gun violence spoke out, demanding justice and change in the community.

“What we are trying to do is make New Orleans a much better place by stopping the killings, overall,” said John Alfred, father to 14-year-old Jamere Alfred who was fatally shot in a Walgreens parking lot on Lake Forest Boulevard on Dec. 25.

“And most of all stop killing our babies.”

WGNO’s Anna McAllister has the story in the video clip above.