Families searching for pets lost during fireworks

NEW ORLEANS — While many people enjoyed fireworks, some pets were terrified of the loud noises.

Right now, several families are searching for their dogs and are posting on social media.

The Harbor family lost their dog, Queen, during Fourth of July fireworks. Their dog slipped out of their backyard near Apple and Joliet Streets. Queen is a light brown poodle and is blind in one eye.

Demi Harbor said, “It seems pretty boring without Queen.”

Meanwhile, her mom Dione Harbor described the family dog as very friendly. “If they maybe called her and she went over, they probably picked her up. She’s very tiny and very friendly,” Harbor said.

If you’ve lost your pet, it’s a good idea to post on social media sites and to post fliers around your neighborhood.

The Louisiana SPCA has these tips if you find a lost pet:

Contact the local animal shelter in the parish where you found the animal. If an animal is taken to a shelter far away from where they were found, odds of reuniting them drastically decrease.

File a found report with the shelter

Take them to the shelter or nearby vet clinic to have them scanned for a microchip

Make flyers and post them where you found the animal

Post on social media groups like NOLA Lost Pets, Craigslist and Nextdoor

Walk the animal round the neighborhood, especially after work hours

If you plan to turn the animal into a shelter, you must bring them to the parish shelter where you found them.

Click here and here for Facebook groups posting about lost pets and how to reunite them with their owner.