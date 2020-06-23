Families of suspects shot by JPSO want answers from the department

NEW ORLEANS — The families of two suspects who were shot by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies want answers from the department about the nights their loved ones were shot.

Tuesday morning, the attorneys who are representing the families called reporters to a news conference at A.L. Davis Park in Central City.

Tre’mall McGee, 14, was shot by a deputy in Westwego following a chase in March. He survived. Modesto Reyes, 35, was shot by a deputy in May, also following a chase, but died.

Attorneys for the families want information from the department about the moments surrounding the shootings. Reyes’ family paid for a private autopsy that the family’s attorneys say shows he was shot in the back.

The JPSO has an 8 second video that was recorded by a deputy’s taser that was also equipped with a camera. The department allowed some members of the media to see the video including WGNO. According to accounts, it’s hard to determine in the video if Reyes has a gun or a cellphone in his hand.

During Tuesday’s news conference, WGNO asked Reyes family attorney Ron Haley if Reyes was carrying a gun when deputies chased him.

“We we believe he had firearms in his sack but not on his physical person, not in his hands,” Reyes told WGNO.

The attorneys say they plan to file lawsuits on behalf of both families against the department. The sheriff’s office has said that the cases remain under investigation and has released few details.