Families of students involved in BB Gun incident dismiss lawsuit against Jefferson Parish School Board

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — In an update from the Jefferson Parish School Board, the families of two students disciplined for having BB guns visible during virtual classes have ended their lawsuits against the district.

The September 2020 incidents involved then fourth-grader Ka’Mauri Harrison, as well as Tomir Brown, both of whom were suspended and threatened with expulsion.

In the lawsuit, the parents claimed the students’ constitutional rights were violated.

The school board was counter-suing the family and state over the Ka’Mauri Harrison Act, a bill that requires school districts to create policies for virtual students and allow for appeals of suspensions.

The Jefferson Parish School Board opposed the Act since its inception, saying it would limit teachers’ authority and overwhelm school districts with suspension appeals.





