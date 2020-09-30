False tax returns net 3-year-plus sentence for Louisiana man

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana business owner has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for filing false tax returns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport says 58-year-old Robert Clifton Poimboeuf was sentenced Tuesday. He was part owner of D&G Holdings, LLC, a medical laboratory in the Shreveport area.

The case involved tax returns filed from 2011 to 2015. Prosecutors said his scheme cost the Internal Revenue Service more than $1.9 million.

They said he concealed from his tax return preparers at least two bank accounts and falsely characterized business receipts as non-taxable loans.