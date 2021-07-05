In love. In person. Toddler twins meet Louisiana great-grandmother for the first time since the pandemic

Surprise brings family together for first time in a year and a half

MANDEVILLE, La – Heritage Manor in Mandeville, Louisiana is her home.

She is Geraldine Cambre.

Almost 88.

Around Heritage Manor, they call her Gerry.

Her kids call her Maw Maw Gerry.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Maw Maw is the mother of nine kids.

She’s the grandmother of seventeen.

She’s got eighteen great-grandkids.

And four great-great-grandchildren.

That’s a lot of love.

Like all families, the pandemic separated them.

COVID pulled them apart.

When Maw Maw Gerry got to finally meet her new twin great-grandsons Julian and Adrian, it was through in the middle of the pandemic.

So they meet through a window.

The twins on the outside looking in.

Maw Maw on the inside looking out.

And everybody wondering, if a real window of opportunity would every open up.

Take a look to find out that it did.