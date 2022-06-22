NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As the extreme heat continues, you need to be extra careful when working out or exercising in the hot sun!

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked to a fitness trainer and a nurse about what you need to know about staying safe while staying fit.

With temperatures being close to triple digits, working on your fitness might just be the last thing you feel like doing, but health experts and fitness trainers say, you don’t have to sacrifice pumping up those muscles, as long as you listen to your body.

“Exercise keeps you healthy,” Fe Laughlin said.

85-year old Fe Laughlin isn’t letting the intense heat stop her from working out.

“I’m hot, but I feel fine,” she said.

Fe’s working out at the brand new FitLot off the I-10 Service Road known as Hog Alley in Metairie. LCMC Health teamed up with FitLot and Jefferson Parish to get this exercise facility built.

Fe is working out with Krewe Fitness. Jonathan DeJean is the owner of Krewe Fitness and he says you must adjust your exercise routine in this extreme heat.

“Work out a few minutes, and then take off a minute or two. Work out then slowly increase the volume as you get acclimated to the elements,” DeJean said.

He said, “It is really important to check in on yourself and take a break when you need it. Don’t push through any fatigue or light headedness.”

“Stay hydrated with water or popsicles,” Jill Fragoso with Children’s Hospital New Orleans said.

Fragoso says there are other precautions to take while exercising outdoors.

“Make sure you aren’t going out in the hottest parts of the day. Exercise in the cooler parts of the day at sunrise and before sunset would be great. It is still great to stay healthy and strong even during these hot summer months,” Fragoso said.

As for Fe she will continue her workouts no matter how hot it gets.

“I’ll exercise year round,” she said.

For more information about FitLot, click HERE.

For more information about Krewe Fitness, click HERE.