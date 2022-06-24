NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The dog days of summer are here and southeast Louisiana is sizzling.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Friday, where several parishes in our area could reach heat index values of 112 degrees or higher!



“Since June 1, we’ve run 148 heat related emergencies in the Arcadian coverage area. Now with those emergencies, it’s actually likely higher than that because of the variety of symptoms that heat related emergencies can present with,” said Reed Miller, Operations Coordinator for Acadian Ambulance New Orleans.



In an effort to protect citizens from heat-related illnesses, the City of New Orleans is offering several cooling stations across the city.

While everyone can be affected by the heat, the homeless are at a much higher risk.



“I can’t take that heat. Oh no, that is unbearable,” said Kerry Howard. who’s trying to keep cool.



The New Orleans Mission is one of several places the homeless can go to for water, food and a cool place to stay.



“A lot of them have not taken care of themselves health wise, they don’t know some of the conditions they’re even having right now, and the heat just exasperates that to a degree and puts them in a position that could really be life threatening,” said Darian Burnam, Office Manger for New Orleans Mission.



While places like New Orleans Mission are doing their best to keep the homeless cool, local emergency services are responding to every heat related call they get and are urging New Orleanians to keep an eye on kids and the elderly.



“If anybody does have any small children or anything, please, please, please make sure you’re checking the back seat. In addition to that, if anybody has any elderly relatives in the area, make sure you’re checking in with them, making sure they have plenty of water and are staying cool,” said Miller.

For a list of cooling stations across the city, visit https://ready.nola.gov/incident/heat-advisory-june-2022/heat-advisory-issued-june-2022-(1)/

Signs of heat related illnesses include dizziness, heavy sweating, weakness, and nausea.