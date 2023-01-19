At Le Petit Theatre in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s on stage right now at Le Petit Theatre.

It’s “The Color Purple.”

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is with the cast and director and saving a seat for you.

This is a classic.

It’s the Tony and Grammy-nominated musical, based on the Alice Walker novel.

“The Color Purple” takes you back in time.

Back to the early twentieth century.

Back to the South where you meet an African American woman named Celie.

She’s got big dreams.

And her dreams take her off on a big journey.

You’re invited to join.