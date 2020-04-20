Exhibition Hall Authority receives three proposals for Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS – The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Exhibition Hall Authority (“Authority”), the governing body of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, has received proposals from Master Development Teams to develop 39-acres that will complement the planned headquarters hotel attached to the Convention Center along the New Orleans riverfront.

Three teams were selected to respond to a Request for Proposals (RFP) after being short-listed from a group of five original respondents to a request for qualifications (RFQ) for experienced developers.

The Master Development Teams have been challenged to design a mixed-use development that will lead to a vibrant neighborhood, serve as an economic driver for the State of Louisiana and City of New Orleans, and represent a compelling value proposition that will attract visitors and uses to the site.

Final RFP submissions were received March 5, 2020. The three selected teams are as follows:

The Domain Companies

RDNI

WLC Muse

As evidence of commitment to a very transparent process, the submissions have been posted publicly on the Authority’s website at https://exhallnola.com/master-developer-responses/.

Walt Leger III, newly appointed Chairman of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority, stated “We are extremely gratified by the interest shown by five well-regarded and highly-experienced development teams, and believe the three finalists demonstrate the kind of vision, experience, and capabilities necessary to bring this transformative project to life. To be clear, we are currently focused on our role in serving the community in contributing to our recovery from the current health and corresponding economic crisis.

“When the Authority Board of Commissioners is able to resume regular meetings, we will take a fresh look at the development proposals, and give a meaningful opportunity for public input.” said Leger.

The Authority in 2018 approved a 5-year Capital Improvement Plan totaling over $557 million for the convention center that also includes funding to make the 39-acres upriver site development ready.