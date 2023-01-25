NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Broadway in New Orleans presented by Entergy has just announced the exciting new shows coming to the Saenger Theatre for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, beginning this Fall.

The upcoming season will kickoff with “A Wonderful World,” which is A Broadway-bound new musical about jazz legend and singular American icon Louis Armstrong. “A Wonderful World,” charts Armstrong’s journey from the birth of jazz in his native New Orleans through his international stardom, featuring beloved songs recorded and made popular by him.

Another exciting show coming will be “MJ” which showcases the music, the moves, and the artistry of one of the greatest artists of all-time Michael Jackson.

Other exciting shows to look forward to are: “Wicked,” “My Fair Lady,” “Les Miserables,” “Ain’t Too Proud”, “Annie,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and “Clue.”

“Wicked,” the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

“Ain’t Too Proud” highlights the life and times of the band, “The Temptations.” While “Mrs. Doubtfire,” tells the heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids in this new hit musical based on the hit Robin Williams film. “Clue” is based on the classic Hasbro board game, and the classic show, “Annie” tells the story of the orphan that will remind theater-goers that there is always sunshine just around the corner. “My Fair Lady” will be a new production of the beloved musical. “My Fair Lady” tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into a “proper lady.”

The 2023-2024 Broadway in New Orleans presented by Entergy season includes:

A WONDERFUL WORLD Oct. 1 – 8, 2023

MJ Nov. 1 – Nov. 12, 2023

WICKED (Season Option) Nov. 29 – Dec. 17, 2023

MY FAIR LADY Jan. 9 – 14, 2024

LES MISÉRABLES Jan. 30 – Feb. 4, 2024

AIN’T TOO PROUD Feb. 27 – March 3, 2024

ANNIE (Season Option) April 5 – 7, 2024

MRS. DOUBTFIRE May 14 – 19, 2024

CLUE June 18 – 23, 2024